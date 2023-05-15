Obituary: Mabel Louise Downs, 90, Cox’s Creek

Mabel Louise Downs, 90, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at her home. She was born May 9, 1933, in Nelson County to the late Everett and Hallie Crowe Hall. She was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and the Bardstown Moose Lodge 2408. She was a great cook and she enjoyed canning and playing cards.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Logan Downs Sr.; three sisters, Jewel Brimm, Mary Elizabeth Rogers and Margaret Johnson; four brothers, Willis Hall, Kenny Hall, John Hall and Charles Hall; and one grandson, John Logan “Tray” Downs.

She is survived by three sons, John L. “Bootie” (Charlotte) Downs Jr. of New Haven, William J. “Joey” (Dianna) Downs of Bardstown and Jeffrey (Norma) Downs of Cox’s Creek; one sister, Lois Wilson of Bardstown; one brother, Donnie Hall of Fairfield; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at St. Michael Catholic Church with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, and 8:30-10:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

