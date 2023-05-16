Obituary: Elva Gene ‘Obbie’ Bell Jr., 34, Bardstown

Elva Gene “Obbie” Bell Jr., 34, of Bardstown, died Saturday, May 13, 2023. He was born Sept. 22, 1988, in Louisville. He was an employee of Barton Distillery, an avid UK Fan and loved camping. He had a humorous personality and he looked forward and enjoyed his kids that were his world.

ELVA GENE “OBBIE” BELL JR.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Brenda Montgomery; his maternal stepgrandfather, Ray Montgomery; and one aunt; Christina Stiltz.

He is survived by two children, Jaxon Bell and Maci Bell; his parents, Gene and Vickie Bell of Bardstown; one sister, Brittany Bell (Kenny) of Bardstown; one niece, Gracie Bell of Bardstown; one nephew, Brennan Bell of Bardstown; one aunt, Felicia Mattingly of Loretto; two uncles, David Mattingly of Loretto and Mark Stiltz of Bardstown; his maternal grandparents, Carl and Lisa Mattingly of Loretto; his paternal grandparents, Billie and Jan Bell of Raywick; five cousins, Tanya, Kara, Devon, Aliya and Maddison; and his beloved dog, Cocoa.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 18,, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery witj Bro. Rodney Lynch and Jon Drury officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-