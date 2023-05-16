Obituary: James Craig Rock, 44, Hodgenville

James Craig Rock, 44, of Hodgenville, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at U of L Hospital in Louisville. He was born Oct. 1, 1978, at Hardin Memorial Hospital to the late Jimmy Dale Rock and his mother, Bonita Joy Fox Rock.

JAMES CRAIG ROCK

He was a Baptist by faith, he was a loving father, son, brother and uncle.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Willie James and Norma Jean Craig Fox; his paternal grandfather, Roy J.R. Rock; and one uncle, David Wayne Fox.

He is survived by two sons, Derek Austin Rock of Hodgenville and Dylan Priddy of Bonnieville; his mother, Bonita Joy Fox Rock of Hodgenville; one sister, Jessica Lanea Rock of Magnolia; one brother, Kevin Allen (Angela) Fox of Upton; and several aunts, uncles, niece, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Bro. Shannon McCubbins officiating. Burial is in the Sonora Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at the funeral home.

