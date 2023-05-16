Obituary: James Craig Rock, 44, Hodgenville
James Craig Rock, 44, of Hodgenville, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at U of L Hospital in Louisville. He was born Oct. 1, 1978, at Hardin Memorial Hospital to the late Jimmy Dale Rock and his mother, Bonita Joy Fox Rock.
He was a Baptist by faith, he was a loving father, son, brother and uncle.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Willie James and Norma Jean Craig Fox; his paternal grandfather, Roy J.R. Rock; and one uncle, David Wayne Fox.
He is survived by two sons, Derek Austin Rock of Hodgenville and Dylan Priddy of Bonnieville; his mother, Bonita Joy Fox Rock of Hodgenville; one sister, Jessica Lanea Rock of Magnolia; one brother, Kevin Allen (Angela) Fox of Upton; and several aunts, uncles, niece, cousins, and friends.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Bro. Shannon McCubbins officiating. Burial is in the Sonora Cemetery.
Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at the funeral home.
The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
-30-