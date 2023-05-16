Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, May 15, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, May 15, 2023

Merri Leigh Nelson, 56, Bowling Green, theft by deception – include cold checks under $10,000; theft of identity of another without consent. No bond listed. Booked at 1:43 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Austin Allen Keating, 30, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear. Bond is $695 cash. Booked at 1:58 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, by Louisville Metro Police Department.

Margaret Ann Lawson, 56, Bloomfield, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $350 cash. Booked at 8:10 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-