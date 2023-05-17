Obituary: Martha Raye Ballard, 78, Bardstown

Martha Raye Ballard, 78, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. She was born Dec. 14, 1944, in Bardstown to the late Willie Lee and Virginia VanDyke Boblitt. She was the former manager for BC Battery in Louisville and a travel agent for Travel II in Bardstown until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling with friends and family, time at the beach, and especially time with the greats.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Bobby Boblitt, Bill Boblitt, Frank Boblitt and Dave Boblitt.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Charles Jack Ballard; one daughter, Gail (David “Cricket”) Hall of Bardstown; one son, Neal (Corey) Ballard of Cox’s Creek; two sisters, Pat Clark and Linda (Ed) Edelen, both of Bardstown; one brother, Carl Boblitt of Las Vegas; four grandchildren, Jackie Anne (Steven) Crigler, Jacob (Katie) Hall, Megan (Chris) Bolen and Dr. April Ballard; and 10 great-grandchildren, Michael Crigler, Rayna Crigler, Charlie Crigler, Nora Hall, Benjamin Hall, Devin Wilkerson, Ryan Ballard, Kendal Bolen, Kylie Bolen and Keith Bolen.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burials is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

