Obituary: Kelly Neal O’Donnell, 62, Taylor, Mich.

Kelly Neal O’Donnell, 62, of Taylor, Mich., died Sunday, May 14, 2023. He was the son of Mary and the late Frank O’Donnell. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.

KELLY NEAL O’DONNELL

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Nancy Ann; one daughter, Jessica; one sister, Colleen (John) Ball of Balltown; two brothers-in-law, Ronald Ocobock and Robert Ocobock; six nieces and nephews, Jacob (Lindsey) Ball, Tommy (Hannah) Ball, Karis Ball, Paul (Abi) Ocobock, Brianna (Bob) Niefert, and Cara (Aaron) Ocobock; and five great-nieces and great-nephews, Liam, Ruby, Lily, Kennedy, Collyns, and Leo.

The Mass of Resurrection is noon Friday, May 19, 2023, at St. Alfred Catholic Church in Taylor, Mich.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home in Taylor, Mich.

The Voran Funeral Home in Taylor, Mich., is in charge of arrangements.

