Obituary: Thomas Carroll Hatfield, 90, Boston

Thomas Carroll Hatfield, 90, of Boston, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at his home. He was born March 18, 1933, in Louisville to his parents, Omar and Ida Hawkins Hatfield.

THOMAS CARROLL HATFIELD

He was a member of Faith Baptist Bible Church, a former employee of Johnson Controls and a U.S. Army veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Taylor Hatfield; and seven siblings, Omar Hatfield, Jr., George Hatfield, Roy Hatfield, Annetta Davidson, Loretta Burba, Shirley Sturgeon and Lucille Hatfield.

Survivors include one daughter, Cara Cox (Jerry); two sons, Douglas Hatfield (Lesa) and Todd Hatfield (Missy); six grandchildren, Erich Hatfield, Sarah Hatfield, Grace Hatfield, Tara Shimp, Emily Hoffman and Hannah Hatfield; and five great-grandchildren, Madison, Callie, Amilia, Elijah and Jackson.

The funeral is noon Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Faith Baptist Bible Church, 270 South Sanders Lane, Lebanon Junction, with Bro. Chuck Waters officiating. Burial is in Cherry Springs Cemetery in Cub Run.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, and after 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the chruch.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-