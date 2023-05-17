Obituary: Joseph Randall ‘Randy’ Mudd, 83, Fredericktown

Joseph Randall “Randy” Mudd, 83, of Fredericktown, died at 11:23 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at his home.

He is survived by three sisters, Rose Smith and Rosemarie (Dr. Joe Pat) Taylor, both of Bardstown and Margaret Edelen of Fredericktown; several nieces and nephews; and his special caregivers, Lori, Gladys and Vivian.

The funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation is 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at the church.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

-30-