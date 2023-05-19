Nelson County Jail Logs — May 16-18, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Mykel Charles Cloud, 28, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Erika Nicole Dymun, 28, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $586 cash. Booked at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kristy Rose Martin, 34, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Darlene Hall, 55, Chaplin, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023,, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Robert Hall, 39, Bloomfield, trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin); parole violation (for technical violation); parole violation (for felony offense); contempt of court; tampering with physical evidence. Bond total is $22,010 cash. Booked at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Crystal Lee Martin, 34, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Charles Brandon Noe, 37, Shepherdsville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Edward Downs, 43, Hodgenville, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kayla Brooke Steele, 34, Loretto, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 1:44 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Daniel Ball, 26, New Haven, theft by unlawful taking or disposition from a building, $10,000 or more but less than $1 million; probation violation (for felony offense); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $56.639.50 cash. Booked at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Lynn Saunders, 28, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Thursday, May 18, 2023

Billy James Rice, 35, Cox’s Creek, wanton endangerment, first-degree; reckless driving; disorderly conduct, second-degree; falsely reporting an incident; speeding, 18 mph over limit. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:23 a.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mary Nicole James, 29, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 11:03 a.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Bryant Lamont Robinson, 23, Louisville, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle); careless driving. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 12:28 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Chad Alan Chesser, 43, Boston, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 2:12 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-