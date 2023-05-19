Obituary: Gerald Newton ‘Jerry’ Stevens, 90, Bloomfield

Gerald Newton “Jerry” Stevens, 90, of Bloomfield, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the University of Louisville Hospital. He was born Oct. 5, 1932, in Bloomfield to the late Humphrey and Clyda Coats Stevens.

He was a former partner in the Regal Oil Company, a former truck driver for Bush Trucking. He was assistant fire chief for Bloomfield Fire Department, a former EMT, a member of the Bloomfield Baptist Church and a U.S. Air Force veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Debra (Muff) Jones; and one son, Donald Matthew Stevens.

He is survived by his wife Bonnie Hagan Stevens; two daughters, Betty Gail Keaton and Patsy (Jim) Simpson, both of Bloomfield; six grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

In honoring his wishes, cremation was chosen. A private graveside service will be at a later date at Big Spring Cemetery in Bloomfield.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

