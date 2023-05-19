Obituary: Alberta M. Campbell, 87, Bloomfield

Alberta M. Campbell, 87, of Bloomfield, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville.

She was born March 7, 1936, in Beckley, West Va., to the late Plummer and Ella Mae Harrah Goins. She was a retired secretary for the FBI, a homemaker and a farmer. She loved her family and was a member of the Bloomfield Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, James “Jim” Campbell; one daughter, Pam (Dennis) Walter of Morehead; one son, Jay (Linda) Campbell of Bloomfield; one sister, Josephine Anderson of Maine; one brother, Norman (Joyce) Goins of New Jersey; and two grandchildren, Braden Campbell and Abbey Campbell.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park in Louisville.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-