Obituary: Lisa Faye Hall Barrick Capps, 62, Taylorsville

Lisa Faye Hall Barrick Capps, 62, of Taylorsville, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was born Feb. 1, 1961, in Bardstown to the late Thomas Leslie and Shirley Ann Riggs Hall. She was a filler operator for Four Roses Distillery. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the lake, and anything outdoors.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey Allen Barrick; one sister; and one brother.

She is survived by three daughters, Renee (Scotty) Smither of Frankfort, Bridgett (Ryan) Oaks of Maysville, and Ashley (Thomas) Stivers of Shepherdsville; one son, Jeffrey “Little Jeff” Barrick of Taylorsville; six sisters; two brothers; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with the Rev. Steve Shelton officiating. Interment will be in Little Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 11:00 am-8:00pm and Monday after 9:00 am until time of the funeral service. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

