63rd annual Kiwanis Radio Auction set for Sunday afternoon on WBRT AM/FM
STAFF REPORT
Friday, May 19, 2023 — The 63rd annual Bardstown Kiwanis Club Radio Auction is 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023, on WBRT AM/FM. Tune it at 1 p.m. Sunday to 1320 AM, 97.1 FM and 94.9 FM in Lebanon to listen and bid! The auction will also be streamed live online at www.WBRTCountry.com.
As in years past, the auction will feature dozens of unique gifts and goods that will go home with the lucky bidder!
The item list posted below will be updated over the weekend. The list will also be published in the Sunday edition of the local newspaper.
The number for bids will be announced during the auction.
Don’t miss the opportunity to help a local organization raise funds and score some superb local products from county businesses!
MAJOR AUCTION ITEMS
M1 Affordable Truss Inc $250 Gift Certificate
M2 All of Tulip Moons $100 Gift Certificate
M3 All of Tulip Moons $100 Gift Certificate
M4 All of Tulip Moons $100 Gift Certificate
M5 4 Adult tickets to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
M6 2 nights lodging at Red Roof Inn
M7 2 nights lodging at Red Roof Inn
M8 2 Adult Tickets to Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay
M9 2 Adult Tickets to Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay
M10 2 Adult Tickets to Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay
M11 Anytime Fitness 6 Months Fitness
M12 At Mary’s Framed artwork
M13 Bardstown Art Gallery 4 1980 Hand Etchings of Historic Bardstown
M14 Bardstown Bourbon Company Gift basket
M15 Bardstown Mills $200 Gift Card
M16 Bardstown/Nelson Co Tourism Gift Basket
M17 Bluegrass Seed & Fertilizer $100 Gfit Certificate
M18 Boone’s Butcher Shop $500 Gift card
M19 Buzick Lumber and Home Park Bench
M20 Cedar Fil Golf Course $130 Gift Certificate
M21 Corvin’s Furniture & Antique Flexsteel Loveseat-power reclining
M22 Doe Valley Golf Course Gift Cert. 1 Round of Golf for 4
M23 Doe Valley Golf Course Gift Cert. 1 Round of Golf for 4
M24 Flaget Hospital SwigLife backpack cooler, mug, can cooler, straw set
M25 Gartland Art Sales $100 Gift Card
M26 GBA Printing $100 Printing Certiifcate
M27 Heaven Hill Visitor’s Center Elijah Craig Product gift basket
M28 Jailer’s Inn CW Vittitow Print–Buffalo Dancer
M29 Jailer’s Inn CW Vittitow Print–The Mill In Winter
M30 Jailer’s Inn CW Vittitow Print –Summer At My Old KY Home
M31 Joe Hills Auto Center Stihl Leaf Blower
M32 Kentucky Gun Company $250 – Gift Card to their indoor gun range
M33 Kleentech $120 Gift Certificate
M34 McCoy and Hiestandt Gift certificate for a simple will
M35 McCoy and Sparks PLLC Gift certificate for a simple will
M36 Nelson County 4-H Camp Scholarship for one 9 – 14 county youth
M37 Newcomb Oil $100 Gift Card
M38 Newcomb Oil $100 Gift Card
M39 Patrons Do-It-Best Leigh Country Natural Grey Rocking Chair
M40 Perfect Pools and Patios Gift Opening, Closing Pool certificate
M41 Promotional Wood Products Knob Creek Single Barrel Barrel Head
M42 MPromotional Wood Products Four Roses Barrel Head
M43 Rickhouse Rest. and Lounge $100 Gfit Card
M44 Rock Solid Home Services $300 – Gift Card towards 2 hours of labor
M45 Salt River Electric Electric Grill
M46 Stephen Foster Drama Assoc. 2 Season Tickets Live at the Park Concerts, The Stephen Foster Story, Cinderalla and Songs of Stephen Foster
M47 Surely Clean
M48 Talbott Tavern $100 Gift Card
M49 Unified Insurance Services 4 gift cards, $25 each to Bluegrass Tavern, Sherwood Inn, Scout & Scholar, & Backroads Burger
M50 Unified Insurance Services 4 gift cards, $25 each to Bluegrass Tavern, Sherwood Inn, Scout & Scholar, & Backroads Burger
M51 WBRT 2 tickets fo Bellamy Brothers concert on June 23rd at Elizabethtown State Theatre
REGULAR AUCTION ITEMS
R1 2 Adult Tickets to Beech Bend Park and Splash Lagoon $50.00
R2 2 Adult Tickets to Beech Bend Park and Splash Lagoon $50.00
R3 4 tickets to Louisville Bats home game )not July 4th fireworks) $40.00
R4 Barbara’s Interiors $50 Gift card
R5 Bardstown Sporting Goods Easton Backpack
R6 Bardstown Tourist Commission $50 Chamber Check
R7 Bardstown Tourist Commission $25 Chamber Check
R8 Bardstown Tourist Commission $25 Chamber
R9 Becky’s Vac Shop 5 jar Candles $49.95
R10 Bernheim Arboretum Annual family membership certificate and hat $75,00
R11 Big O Tires of Bardstown $80 Gift Certificate
R12 Big O Tires of Bardstown $80 Gift Certificate
R13 BJ’s Steak House $50 Gift Card
R14 Café Primo $50 Gift card
R15 Cinco de Mayo $25 Gift Certificate
R16 Colton’s Steakhouse and Grill $50 Gift Card
R17 Conway – Heaton Case of Motorcraft 5W20 Motor Oil
R18 Culvers Country Kwik Mart 1 – 6 qt case of Pennzoil Oil 5W20
R19 El Patron $25 Gift Certificate
R20 Guthrie Opportunity Center $25 Gift card
R21 Guthrie Opportunity Center Fresh Flower Hanging basket
R22 Hadorn’s Bakers Dozen Bakery $10 Gift Certificate
R23 Hadorn’s Bakers Dozen Bakery $10 Gift Certificate
R24 Hair Company Assortment of Hair Products
R25 Handy Food Mart $10 Gift Certificate
R26 Handy Food Mart $10 Gift Certificate
R27 Handy Food Mart $10 Gift Certificate
R28 Handy Food Mart $10 Gift Certificate
R29 Hometown Manor Assisted Living
R30 Hometown Pizza of Bloomfield $25 Pizza
R31 Hometown Pizza of Bloomfield $25 Pizza
R32 Hurst Discount Drugs Four Point Trading Co. Candle 4 oz
R33 Hurst Discount Drugs Carmel Apple Crunch Popcorn 8 oz bag
R34 Hurst Discount Drugs “Bardstown, KY My Happy Place” ornament
R35 Jim Beam Distrillery Jim Beam Hat
R36 Jim Beam Distrillery Jim Beam Polo XL shirt
R37 Kenny’s Cleaners $20 Gift Certificate
R38 Kentucky Railway Museum 2 adult and 2 children train ride
R39 Kentucky Straight Apparel ?
R40 Kreso’s $50 Gift card
R41 La Herradura Mexican Bar & Grill $25 Gift Certificate
R42 Lee’s Famous Recipe $10 Gfit Certificate
R43 Lee’s Famous Recipe $10 Gfit Certificate
R44 Lee’s Famous Recipe $10 Gfit Certificate
R45 Lee’s Famous Recipe $10 Gfit Certificate
R46 Lee’s Famous Recipe $10 Gfit Certificate
R47 Lee’s Famous Recipe $10 Gfit Certificate
R48 Lee’s Famous Recipe $10 Gfit Certificate
R49 Lee’s Famous Recipe $10 Gfit Certificate
R50 Lee’s Famous Recipe $10 Gfit Certificate
R51 Lee’s Famous Recipe $10 Gfit Certificate
R52 Making Good Scents Basket of Goodies
R53 Mammy’s General Store $40 Gift Card
R54 Mammy’s Kitchen $40 Gift Card
R55 Marshall Jewelers
R56 McIntyre Winery and Berries $25 Gift Card
R57 Merle Norman Studio and Spa Spartina Hand Bag, $25 Gift Certificate
R58 Metamorphosis (Dale Marie Ballard) Disney Wet Brush $13.00
R59 Mimi’s Garden Fresh 5 tubs of spreads (beer cheese, Pimento Cheese, Benedictine, Olice & Cream Cheese, Sweet Heat
R60 Mimi’s Garden Fresh 5 tubs of spreads (beer cheese, Pimento Cheese, Benedictine, Olice & Cream Cheese, Sweet Heat
R61 Mimi’s Garden Fresh 5 tubs of spreads (beer cheese, Pimento Cheese, Benedictine, Olice & Cream Cheese, Sweet Heat
R62 Mimi’s Garden Fresh 5 tubs of spreads (beer cheese, Pimento Cheese, Benedictine, Olice & Cream Cheese, Sweet Heat
R63 Mimi’s Garden Fresh 5 tubs of spreads (beer cheese, Pimento Cheese, Benedictine, Olice & Cream Cheese, Sweet Heat
R64 Mimi’s Garden Fresh 5 tubs of spreads (beer cheese, Pimento Cheese, Benedictine, Olice & Cream Cheese, Sweet Heat
R65 Mimi’s Garden Fresh 5 tubs of spreads (beer cheese, Pimento Cheese, Benedictine, Olice & Cream Cheese, Sweet Heat
R66 Mimi’s Garden Fresh 5 tubs of spreads (beer cheese, Pimento Cheese, Benedictine, Olice & Cream Cheese, Sweet Heat
R67 Mimi’s Garden Fresh 5 tubs of spreads (beer cheese, Pimento Cheese, Benedictine, Olice & Cream Cheese, Sweet Heat
R68 Mimi’s Garden Fresh 5 tubs of spreads (beer cheese, Pimento Cheese, Benedictine, Olice & Cream Cheese, Sweet Heat
R69 MVP Garden Center $50 Gift Card
Nelson Co Gazette Thank for running our items
R70 Oil Guys Gift Card for Oil Change $50.00
R71 Oil Guys Gift Card for Oil Change $50.00
R72 Oil Guys Gift Card for Oil Change $50.00
R73 Oil Guys Gift Card for Oil Change $50.00
R74 Oil Guys Gift Card for Oil Change $50.00
R75 Pat’s Appliance and Lawn Center $25 Gift Certificate
R76 Promotional Wood Products 4 pack of Bourbon Recipes
R77 Scout and Scholar $50 Gift Card
R78 Sherwood Inn $25 Gift Card
R79 Sherwood Inn $25 Gift Card
R80 Sherwood Inn $25 Gift Card
R81 Sherwood Inn $25 Gift Card
R82 Smith Bros. Distributing 30 pack of Bud Light
R83 Smith Bros. Distributing 30 pack of Busch Light
R84 Smith Bros. Distributing 30 pack of Budweiser
R85 Smith Bros. Distributing 30 pack of Bud Ice
R86 Stephen Foster Restaurant $25 Gift Card
R87 Stephen Foster Restaurant $25 Gift Card
R88 Sun Solutions $50 Gift Certificate
R89 The Bugs Ear Bogg Boozie Slim/ Bogg Make up Bag
R90 The Kentucky Standard / PLG TV 1 year subscription
R91 The Kentucky Standard / PLG TV 1 year subscription
R92 Third Street Auto Repair Auto Oil Change – Oil & filter change
R93 Thompson’s Food Mart Coupons for 12 Free Ice Cream Cones
R94 Thompson’s Food Mart Coupons for 12 Free Ice Cream Cones
R95 Thompson’s Food Mart Coupons for 12 Free Ice Cream Cones
R96 Thompson’s Food Mart Coupons for 12 Free Ice Cream Cones
R97 Umami Sushi $25 Gift Certificate
R98 Uncle Spoony’s Sports Bar & Kitchen $50 Gift Card
R99 Uncle Spoony’s Sports Bar & Kitchen $50 Gift Card
R100 Unified Insurance Services (3) 2.5lb rolls of Jakes Country Sausage
R101 Unified Insurance Services (3) 2.5lb rolls of Jakes Country Sausage
R102 Unified Insurance Services 10 regular Ice Cream Cones from Thompson Food Mart
R103 Village Green Nursery $25 Gift Certificate
R104 Wally Thompson Realty
WBRT Thanks for the use of the Radio Station
R105 WBRT Craftsman 6 gallon wet/dry 3 1/2 HP Shop Vac
R106 Wesbanco Canopy
THANKS TO THE MANY CASH DONORS
