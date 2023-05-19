63rd annual Kiwanis Radio Auction set for Sunday afternoon on WBRT AM/FM

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, May 19, 2023 — The 63rd annual Bardstown Kiwanis Club Radio Auction is 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023, on WBRT AM/FM. Tune it at 1 p.m. Sunday to 1320 AM, 97.1 FM and 94.9 FM in Lebanon to listen and bid! The auction will also be streamed live online at www.WBRTCountry.com.

As in years past, the auction will feature dozens of unique gifts and goods that will go home with the lucky bidder!

The item list posted below will be updated over the weekend. The list will also be published in the Sunday edition of the local newspaper.

The number for bids will be announced during the auction.

Don’t miss the opportunity to help a local organization raise funds and score some superb local products from county businesses!

-30-

MAJOR AUCTION ITEMS

M1 Affordable Truss Inc $250 Gift Certificate

M2 All of Tulip Moons $100 Gift Certificate

M3 All of Tulip Moons $100 Gift Certificate

M4 All of Tulip Moons $100 Gift Certificate

M5 4 Adult tickets to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

M6 2 nights lodging at Red Roof Inn

M7 2 nights lodging at Red Roof Inn

M8 2 Adult Tickets to Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay

M9 2 Adult Tickets to Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay

M10 2 Adult Tickets to Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay

M11 Anytime Fitness 6 Months Fitness

M12 At Mary’s Framed artwork

M13 Bardstown Art Gallery 4 1980 Hand Etchings of Historic Bardstown

M14 Bardstown Bourbon Company Gift basket

M15 Bardstown Mills $200 Gift Card

M16 Bardstown/Nelson Co Tourism Gift Basket

M17 Bluegrass Seed & Fertilizer $100 Gfit Certificate

M18 Boone’s Butcher Shop $500 Gift card

M19 Buzick Lumber and Home Park Bench

M20 Cedar Fil Golf Course $130 Gift Certificate

M21 Corvin’s Furniture & Antique Flexsteel Loveseat-power reclining

M22 Doe Valley Golf Course Gift Cert. 1 Round of Golf for 4

M23 Doe Valley Golf Course Gift Cert. 1 Round of Golf for 4

M24 Flaget Hospital SwigLife backpack cooler, mug, can cooler, straw set

M25 Gartland Art Sales $100 Gift Card

M26 GBA Printing $100 Printing Certiifcate

M27 Heaven Hill Visitor’s Center Elijah Craig Product gift basket

M28 Jailer’s Inn CW Vittitow Print–Buffalo Dancer

M29 Jailer’s Inn CW Vittitow Print–The Mill In Winter

M30 Jailer’s Inn CW Vittitow Print –Summer At My Old KY Home

M31 Joe Hills Auto Center Stihl Leaf Blower

M32 Kentucky Gun Company $250 – Gift Card to their indoor gun range

M33 Kleentech $120 Gift Certificate

M34 McCoy and Hiestandt Gift certificate for a simple will

M35 McCoy and Sparks PLLC Gift certificate for a simple will

M36 Nelson County 4-H Camp Scholarship for one 9 – 14 county youth

M37 Newcomb Oil $100 Gift Card

M38 Newcomb Oil $100 Gift Card

M39 Patrons Do-It-Best Leigh Country Natural Grey Rocking Chair

M40 Perfect Pools and Patios Gift Opening, Closing Pool certificate

M41 Promotional Wood Products Knob Creek Single Barrel Barrel Head

M42 MPromotional Wood Products Four Roses Barrel Head

M43 Rickhouse Rest. and Lounge $100 Gfit Card

M44 Rock Solid Home Services $300 – Gift Card towards 2 hours of labor

M45 Salt River Electric Electric Grill

M46 Stephen Foster Drama Assoc. 2 Season Tickets Live at the Park Concerts, The Stephen Foster Story, Cinderalla and Songs of Stephen Foster

M47 Surely Clean

M48 Talbott Tavern $100 Gift Card

M49 Unified Insurance Services 4 gift cards, $25 each to Bluegrass Tavern, Sherwood Inn, Scout & Scholar, & Backroads Burger

M50 Unified Insurance Services 4 gift cards, $25 each to Bluegrass Tavern, Sherwood Inn, Scout & Scholar, & Backroads Burger

M51 WBRT 2 tickets fo Bellamy Brothers concert on June 23rd at Elizabethtown State Theatre

REGULAR AUCTION ITEMS

R1 2 Adult Tickets to Beech Bend Park and Splash Lagoon $50.00

R2 2 Adult Tickets to Beech Bend Park and Splash Lagoon $50.00

R3 4 tickets to Louisville Bats home game )not July 4th fireworks) $40.00

R4 Barbara’s Interiors $50 Gift card

R5 Bardstown Sporting Goods Easton Backpack

R6 Bardstown Tourist Commission $50 Chamber Check

R7 Bardstown Tourist Commission $25 Chamber Check

R8 Bardstown Tourist Commission $25 Chamber

R9 Becky’s Vac Shop 5 jar Candles $49.95

R10 Bernheim Arboretum Annual family membership certificate and hat $75,00

R11 Big O Tires of Bardstown $80 Gift Certificate

R12 Big O Tires of Bardstown $80 Gift Certificate

R13 BJ’s Steak House $50 Gift Card

R14 Café Primo $50 Gift card

R15 Cinco de Mayo $25 Gift Certificate

R16 Colton’s Steakhouse and Grill $50 Gift Card

R17 Conway – Heaton Case of Motorcraft 5W20 Motor Oil

R18 Culvers Country Kwik Mart 1 – 6 qt case of Pennzoil Oil 5W20

R19 El Patron $25 Gift Certificate

R20 Guthrie Opportunity Center $25 Gift card

R21 Guthrie Opportunity Center Fresh Flower Hanging basket

R22 Hadorn’s Bakers Dozen Bakery $10 Gift Certificate

R23 Hadorn’s Bakers Dozen Bakery $10 Gift Certificate

R24 Hair Company Assortment of Hair Products

R25 Handy Food Mart $10 Gift Certificate

R26 Handy Food Mart $10 Gift Certificate

R27 Handy Food Mart $10 Gift Certificate

R28 Handy Food Mart $10 Gift Certificate

R29 Hometown Manor Assisted Living

R30 Hometown Pizza of Bloomfield $25 Pizza

R31 Hometown Pizza of Bloomfield $25 Pizza

R32 Hurst Discount Drugs Four Point Trading Co. Candle 4 oz

R33 Hurst Discount Drugs Carmel Apple Crunch Popcorn 8 oz bag

R34 Hurst Discount Drugs “Bardstown, KY My Happy Place” ornament

R35 Jim Beam Distrillery Jim Beam Hat

R36 Jim Beam Distrillery Jim Beam Polo XL shirt

R37 Kenny’s Cleaners $20 Gift Certificate

R38 Kentucky Railway Museum 2 adult and 2 children train ride

R39 Kentucky Straight Apparel ?

R40 Kreso’s $50 Gift card

R41 La Herradura Mexican Bar & Grill $25 Gift Certificate

R42 Lee’s Famous Recipe $10 Gfit Certificate

R43 Lee’s Famous Recipe $10 Gfit Certificate

R44 Lee’s Famous Recipe $10 Gfit Certificate

R45 Lee’s Famous Recipe $10 Gfit Certificate

R46 Lee’s Famous Recipe $10 Gfit Certificate

R47 Lee’s Famous Recipe $10 Gfit Certificate

R48 Lee’s Famous Recipe $10 Gfit Certificate

R49 Lee’s Famous Recipe $10 Gfit Certificate

R50 Lee’s Famous Recipe $10 Gfit Certificate

R51 Lee’s Famous Recipe $10 Gfit Certificate

R52 Making Good Scents Basket of Goodies

R53 Mammy’s General Store $40 Gift Card

R54 Mammy’s Kitchen $40 Gift Card

R55 Marshall Jewelers

R56 McIntyre Winery and Berries $25 Gift Card

R57 Merle Norman Studio and Spa Spartina Hand Bag, $25 Gift Certificate

R58 Metamorphosis (Dale Marie Ballard) Disney Wet Brush $13.00

R59 Mimi’s Garden Fresh 5 tubs of spreads (beer cheese, Pimento Cheese, Benedictine, Olice & Cream Cheese, Sweet Heat

R60 Mimi’s Garden Fresh 5 tubs of spreads (beer cheese, Pimento Cheese, Benedictine, Olice & Cream Cheese, Sweet Heat

R61 Mimi’s Garden Fresh 5 tubs of spreads (beer cheese, Pimento Cheese, Benedictine, Olice & Cream Cheese, Sweet Heat

R62 Mimi’s Garden Fresh 5 tubs of spreads (beer cheese, Pimento Cheese, Benedictine, Olice & Cream Cheese, Sweet Heat

R63 Mimi’s Garden Fresh 5 tubs of spreads (beer cheese, Pimento Cheese, Benedictine, Olice & Cream Cheese, Sweet Heat

R64 Mimi’s Garden Fresh 5 tubs of spreads (beer cheese, Pimento Cheese, Benedictine, Olice & Cream Cheese, Sweet Heat

R65 Mimi’s Garden Fresh 5 tubs of spreads (beer cheese, Pimento Cheese, Benedictine, Olice & Cream Cheese, Sweet Heat

R66 Mimi’s Garden Fresh 5 tubs of spreads (beer cheese, Pimento Cheese, Benedictine, Olice & Cream Cheese, Sweet Heat

R67 Mimi’s Garden Fresh 5 tubs of spreads (beer cheese, Pimento Cheese, Benedictine, Olice & Cream Cheese, Sweet Heat

R68 Mimi’s Garden Fresh 5 tubs of spreads (beer cheese, Pimento Cheese, Benedictine, Olice & Cream Cheese, Sweet Heat

R69 MVP Garden Center $50 Gift Card

Nelson Co Gazette Thank for running our items

R70 Oil Guys Gift Card for Oil Change $50.00

R71 Oil Guys Gift Card for Oil Change $50.00

R72 Oil Guys Gift Card for Oil Change $50.00

R73 Oil Guys Gift Card for Oil Change $50.00

R74 Oil Guys Gift Card for Oil Change $50.00

R75 Pat’s Appliance and Lawn Center $25 Gift Certificate

R76 Promotional Wood Products 4 pack of Bourbon Recipes

R77 Scout and Scholar $50 Gift Card

R78 Sherwood Inn $25 Gift Card

R79 Sherwood Inn $25 Gift Card

R80 Sherwood Inn $25 Gift Card

R81 Sherwood Inn $25 Gift Card

R82 Smith Bros. Distributing 30 pack of Bud Light

R83 Smith Bros. Distributing 30 pack of Busch Light

R84 Smith Bros. Distributing 30 pack of Budweiser

R85 Smith Bros. Distributing 30 pack of Bud Ice

R86 Stephen Foster Restaurant $25 Gift Card

R87 Stephen Foster Restaurant $25 Gift Card

R88 Sun Solutions $50 Gift Certificate

R89 The Bugs Ear Bogg Boozie Slim/ Bogg Make up Bag

R90 The Kentucky Standard / PLG TV 1 year subscription

R91 The Kentucky Standard / PLG TV 1 year subscription

R92 Third Street Auto Repair Auto Oil Change – Oil & filter change

R93 Thompson’s Food Mart Coupons for 12 Free Ice Cream Cones

R94 Thompson’s Food Mart Coupons for 12 Free Ice Cream Cones

R95 Thompson’s Food Mart Coupons for 12 Free Ice Cream Cones

R96 Thompson’s Food Mart Coupons for 12 Free Ice Cream Cones

R97 Umami Sushi $25 Gift Certificate

R98 Uncle Spoony’s Sports Bar & Kitchen $50 Gift Card

R99 Uncle Spoony’s Sports Bar & Kitchen $50 Gift Card

R100 Unified Insurance Services (3) 2.5lb rolls of Jakes Country Sausage

R101 Unified Insurance Services (3) 2.5lb rolls of Jakes Country Sausage

R102 Unified Insurance Services 10 regular Ice Cream Cones from Thompson Food Mart

R103 Village Green Nursery $25 Gift Certificate

R104 Wally Thompson Realty

WBRT Thanks for the use of the Radio Station

R105 WBRT Craftsman 6 gallon wet/dry 3 1/2 HP Shop Vac

R106 Wesbanco Canopy

THANKS TO THE MANY CASH DONORS

-30-