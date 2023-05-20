Nelson County Jail Logs — May 18-19, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, May 18, 2023

Jennifer Ramirez, 24, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 10:22 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, May 19, 2023

Gary Truman Downs, 52, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 12:04 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Alexis Kay Goodlett, 19, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting. No bond listed. Booked at 12:34 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Morgan Nickalete Boylen, 23, Shepherdsville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting. Bond is $500 unsecured. Booked at 1:08 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Raymond Edward Vanisacker, 24, Shepherdsville, theft by unlawful taking ord disposition – shoplifting; possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 1:36 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Allan Baldwin, 33, Muncie, Ind., operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 3:31 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Terry Wayne Johnson, 44, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 12:23 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Jonathan Charles Mattingly, 69, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $200 cash. Booked at 2:25 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. no pic