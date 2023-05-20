Obituary: Robert Louis Waldridge, 79, Bardstown

Robert Louis Waldridge, 79, of Bardstown, died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Sept. 22, 1943, in Lawrenceburg to the late Marvin Burton and Evelyn Faye Leathers Waldridge.

He was an auto body restore mechanic for many years. He loved to be outdoors fishing, hunting and gardening. He and his wife loved to travel and had been to several states. He attended Redemption Point Church of God.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth Hellard Waldridge; an infant daughter,, Jeanette Waldriddge; one son, Robert Louis Waldridge Jr.; two sisters, Nancy Waldridge and Geraldine Spalding; and two brothers, Edward Waldridge and Thomas Waldridge.

He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Robbie Milburn Waldridge;

two daughters, Yvette Oliver of Cox’s Creek and Gayle (Dale) Nation of Lebanon;

three stepdaughters, Gail (Garry) Norris of Bardstown, Sharon (Cliff) Kitzmiller and Tammy (Richard) Hefner, both of New Haven; one daughter-in-law, Brenda Waldridge of Louisville; one sister, Debbie Barnes of Bardstown; one brother, David Waldridge of Springfield; 11 grandchildren; eight stepgrandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 20 stepgreat-grandchildren.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Redemption Point Church of God with the Rev. Bill Adams and Jeremy Thompson officiating. Burial is in the Fairview Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

