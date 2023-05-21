Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, May 20, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, May 20, 2023

Caleb Aaron White, 25, Boston, failure to appear; contempt of court. Bond is $935 cash. Booked at 2:29 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson Paul Owens, 26, New Haven, failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond total is $25,100 cash. Booked at 3:03 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gary Truman Downs, 52, Bardstown, escape, third-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 10:24 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Rocky Dale Thornsberry, 42, Bardstown, no insurance card; operating on a suspended operators license. No bond listed. Booked at 2:59 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Clara Faye Murphy, 43, Lebanon, wanton endangerment, first-degree; operating on a suspended operators license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; any felony charge not covered by these codes. Bond is $250,000 cash. Booked at 10:20 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

