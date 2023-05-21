Obituary: Lana Rae Fitzpatrick, 78, Bardstown

Lana Rae Fitzpatrick, 78, of Bardstown, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at her home. She was born Dec. 13, 1944, in Bardstown. She taught in the Nelson County Schools and Bardstown City Schools systems. She was a member of Young at Heart at St. Gregory, and a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Julian Bernard Coomes and Hilda Coomes; and one sister, Terri Coomes.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jim Fitzpatrick of Bardstown; three sons, James Daniel (Theresa) Fitzpatrick of Kansas City, Mo., Michael Boone (Cindy) Fitzpatrick of Lakeland, Fla., and Stephen Neal (Michele) Fitzpatrick of Casselberry, Fla.; five siblings, Jula Morrison, Julian Bernard “Buddy” Coomes, Margaret Johnson, Vickie Ritchie, and Cindy Tinnell; and six grandchildren, Shannon Rae Fitzpatrick, Lacey Grace Fitzpatrick, Sarah Michelle Fitzpatrick, Andrew James Fitzpatrick, and Kara Anne Fitzpatrick.

Her memorial service will be held at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

