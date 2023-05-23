Obituary: Roberta Yocum Nally, 79, Bardstown

Roberta Yocum Nally, 79, of Bardstown, died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Baptist Hospital in Louisville. She was born Jan. 28, 1944. She retired from Owens-Illinois and was a member of New Beginning Baptist Church where she was on the bereavement committee and the ladies’ adult Sunday school class.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest “Boots” Nally; one daughter, Sandy Nally Haydon; her parents that raised her as their daughter, William Thomas and Maude Dugan Yocum; her, Muh Rose Yocum Browning Black, one sister, Ethel Yocum Cook, and three brothers, Woody Yocum , Charles Yocum and Willie Browning.

She is survived by two daughters; Debbie (Doug) Osborne of Bardstown and Tricia (Marty) Cain of Taylorsville; three sisters, Irma Yocum Livers, Sharon Browning Stoess and Vickie Browning Smith; eight grandchildren, Jenni (Aaron) Butler, Bret (Joy) Osborne, Brittany (Jacob) Hall, Derek (Lauren) Bryan, Sarah (Ben) Morrison, Madaline (Jacob) Asher, Mariam (Daniel) Dones and Alexandra Haydon; and eight great-grandchildren, Anna, Lily, Kaleb, Braylee, Emma, Lucy, Harper and Oaklee.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Griggs officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Bret Osborne, Derek Bryan, Jacob Hall, Ben Morrison, Jacob Asher and Daniel Dones. Honorary pallbearers are her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, and after 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to New Beginnings Church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

