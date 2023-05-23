Nelson County Jail Logs — May 21-22, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, May 21, 2023

Shawn Michael Cecil, 49, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); operating on a suspended license; prescription controlled substance not in proper container. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 8:22 a.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryan Christopher Smith, 46, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. Booked at 7:24 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. no pic

Monday, May 22, 2023

Ashley Danielle Morley, 36, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; resisting arrest; failure to appear. Bond total is $200 cash. Booked at 1:56 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. no pic

Kimberly Lewis, 59, Bloomfield, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 10:52 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Nathaniel Don Riley, 39, Springfield, failure to appear; serving parole violation warrant. Bond is $510 cash. Booked at 12:53 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Priscilla Cathhilin Vanegas, 38, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 2:53 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chevelle Brazil Allen, 47, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 3:21 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian E. Hall, 51, Central City, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 4:21 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023.

Brienna Jean Buckman, 29, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 5:05 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Adam Dale Neier, 34, Hodgenville, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond is $10,550 cash. Booked at 7:48 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Jared Kopp, 40, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 11:39 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-