Obituary: Katrina Lynn Corbett Burns, 43, Loretto

Katrina Lynn Corbett Burns, 43, of Loretto, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at Springfield Nursing and Rehab Center from complications of Huntington’s Disease. She was born April 10, 1980, in Marion County. She was a loving mother of two children and a Catholic by faith.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Lynn Ruley Corbett.

Survivors include two children, Alizabeth Burns and Nathan Burns, both of Springfield; her father, Bobby Joe Corbett (Mary Lou) of Loretto; one sister, Mary Anna Corbett of Loretto; one brother, R. J. Corbett of Bardstown; one stepsister, Danielle Smith (Preston) of Springfield; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

