Obituary: John McClain ‘Johnie’ Osborne, 88, Springfield

John McClain “Johnie” Osborne, 88, formerly of St. Rose-Lebanon Rd., Springfield, died at 1:39 p.m. Monday at Village of Lebanon.

He is survived by one daughter, Wanda (Billy Carl) Foster of Springfield; two sons, Eddie (Linda) Osborne of Bardstown and John “Hooker” (Dana) Osborne of Springfield; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023, and 7-9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield.

