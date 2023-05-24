Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Bryson Dermonti Sleet, 25, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 12:12 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dustin Anthony Johnson, 33, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond listed. Booked at 2:29 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelsey Allen Wood, 32, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Alan Chesser II, 37, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond total is $15,000. Booked at 3:57 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Stuart Miles, 46, Bloomfield, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 6:59 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jerry Lee Lewis, 49, Chaplin, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. No bond listed. Booked at 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sara Elizabeth Geary, 37, New Haven, theft by failure to make required disposition of property. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kimberly Michelle Downs, 32, Bardstown, willful removal or damage to a boundary marker without felonious intent. Bond is $10,000. Booked at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Samuel Zachary Neal, 38, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $1,113. Booked at 4:19 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, by the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

