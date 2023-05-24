City council continues review of proposed FY 2024 budget at Tuesday meeting

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 — The Bardstown City Council reviewed its proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget for its combined utilities at its meeting Tuesday night.

Aaron Boles, the city’s chief financial officer, led the discussion.

The council reviewed the city’s proposed General Fund budget at its last meeting.

The new budget must have final approval prior to June 30, 2023.

ETHICS ORDINANCE. The council approved the second and final reading of an update of the city’s code of ethics.

The new ethics code matches the one approved by county government. In addition to simplifying the board’s appointments, the revised ordinance will allow financial statements to be sent and received by email.

The ordinance covers the city, county government and the city of Fairfield.

FIREWORKS. The council approved fireworks booth permits for two organizations. The first application was from the Washington County Band Boosters; the second was from the Friends of Bardstown Boys Baseball.

Councilwoman Betty Hart commented that while she supports the Washington County group’s application for a fireworks booth, she is concerned that it involves a non-Nelson County organization.

“I know why they want to be a Walmart because its the busiest place in town,” she said. “But I would rather see us support a local group doing that.”

City Clerk Gary Little said the city’s ordinance doesn’t specify that the partner organization must be based in Nelson County, only that it has to be a non-profit organization.

The council approved both applications unanimously.

In other business, the council:

— approved a proclamation declaring May 21-27 as EMS Week.

— approved a sewer service request for Barsdtown Warehousing’s new warehouse on New Haven Road.

NEXT UP. The council’s next regular meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

