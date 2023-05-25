Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Ashley Nicole Griggs, 32, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $820 cash. Booked at 10:34 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Caleb Jonathan Haynes, 33, Fenton, Mo., failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.