Video: NC Judge-Exec is guest on WBRT’s ‘Bradford & Brooks’ radio show

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, May 25, 2023 — Nelson County Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins was the studio guest on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Hutchins discussed many of the changes he’s made in county government to improve employee pay, retain employees and reduce waste. Tim also talked about his long-range plans for bringing county agencies under one roof and expanding facilities for Nelson County EMS and the Nelson County fire department. Running time: About 47 minutes.