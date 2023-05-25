Obituary: Sheena Davidson Thomson, 92, Bardstown

Sheena Davidson Thomson, 92, of Bardstown, died peacefully Friday, May 19, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born 1930 in Hopeman, Scotland. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

SHEENA DAVIDSON THOMSON

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Edythe McLeod

She is survived by her four children, Geoffrey (Betty) Thomson of Texas, Gillian (Moe) Werner of Bardstown, Glenn Thomson of Australia and Karen (Darrell) VanArsdale of North Carolina; one sister, Betty MacLeod of Scotland; one brother, Douglas (Margaret) Davidson of Scotland; four grandchildren, Sheena (Jimmy) Schmidt, Erin (Jude) Filiatreau of Bardstown, Ben(Holly)Thomson of Australia, Visse Wedell of Tennessee; and six great-grandchildren, Emil Schmidt, Anna Filiatreau, Keith Filiatreau, Piper Thomson, Dusty Thomson, and Luci Wedell.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may go to St. Gregory School.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-