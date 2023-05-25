Memorial Day holiday to change garbage collection schedules in city, county

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, May 25, 2023 — Garbage collection routes will change next week due to the Memorial Day holiday for both city and county customers.

CITY GARBAGE. Bardstown City Hall will be closed on Monday, May 29, 2023, in observance of Memorial Day. Garbage collection for city customers will be delayed one day; Monday routes will be run on Tuesday, etc. Friday’s routes will be run on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

COUNTY GARBAGE. The Nelson County Landfill will also be closed Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

Garbage routes in the county will be run on a one-day delay.

-30-