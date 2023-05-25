Obituary: Matilda May Spalding Brammer, 73, Boston

Matilda May Spalding Brammer, 73, of Boston, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She was born Nov. 22, 1949, in Springfield to the late William Dennis and Mary Barthelene Wimsett Spalding.

She was a loving, sister, aunt and great-aunt. She was a factory worker for Phillip Morris.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Brammer; one sister, Mary Ann; and five brothers, Father Larry Francis, Dennis Jerome, Joseph Jean, David Howard, and James Keith Spalding.

She is survived by one sister, Barbara Ann (Joseph) Wilcox of Bardstown; two brothers, Charles Augustus (Donna Jean) Spalding of Tennessee and Thomas Lee Sr. (Donna C.) Spalding of Boston; and several, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Wimsett officiating. Burial is in the Brammer Family cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home in New Haven.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-