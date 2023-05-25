Obituary: Angela ‘Renee’ Brown, 57, Cynthiana

Angela “Renee” Brown, 57, of Cynthiana, died peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

She was born in Elizabethtown on March 1, 1966, to the late Donald and Doris Hobbs. She was a beacon of warmth and joy, loved by all who knew her. She was a great listener and always knew how to make everyone feel special and heard. Her kind spirit will be sorely missed but remembered fondly.

Her vibrant spirit and enduring kindness touched the lives of all who knew her, making every moment shared with her a cherished memory.

She is survived by her devoted sons, Mike Brown and Max Brown, both of Cynthiana; one sister, Radonna (Steve) Bartley of Bardstown; two brothers, Ronald (Lauren) Hobbs of New Hope and Ricky (Denise) Hobbs of Bardstown.

As a loving mother, she nurtured her sons with endless love, imparting to them her strength, compassion, and joy for life. Her love and support were a foundation in their lives, and her memory will remain a source of comfort and inspiration for them.

A service to celebrate her life is 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Basilica of Saint Joseph in Bardstown. Burial is in the St. Thomas Cemetery.

As we bid farewell, we honor her warm smile, her loving heart, and her unwavering positivity. Her spirit will live on in the hearts of those she loved and who loved her.

-30-