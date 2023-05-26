Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, May 25, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, May 25, 2023

Osiel Antino Solorzano Anjuiano, 33, Bardstown, strangulation, second-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:08 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Charles Dylon Fields, 31, Cox’s Creek, assault, fourth-degree dating violence (minor injury). No bond listed. Booked at 5:47 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Hayley Elizabeth Level, 24, Louisville, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $926. Booked at 6:03 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-