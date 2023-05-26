Obituary: Michael Josef Denn, 70, Bardstown

Michael Josef Denn, 70, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, peacefully at his home in Bardstown.

He was born in Germany in 1953 and was adopted by his parents, Mike and Virginia Denn. Following her military service, his mother brought him back to Kentucky as a small boy. He was a graduate of Bardstown High School and worked at Nelson County Industries for 49 years. His mother was a co-founder of Nelson County Industries.

MICHAEL JOSEF DENN

He was a huge UK fan and loved Elvis. His courage, humor, can-do attitude and incredible work ethic will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Arch and Eva Pendergrass; aunt Polly, aunt Tilly, and uncle Arch.

He is survived by his uncle, Bill (Janet) Pendergrass of Danville; and many loving cousins.

The family has chosen cremation with a private celebration of life service for his closest friends, family, and past and present staff of Communicare Inc. at 5 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Others in the community may express their sympathy with a donation to Brauchview Apartments, 318 Bourbon Court, Bardstown,. or Nelson County Industries 900 Nutter Dr., Bardstown.

Honorary pallbearers are; Julinda Castellanos, Kayla Janes, Sherri Lutz, Joyce Morris, Jody Trent, Mary Walden, and the staff of Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-