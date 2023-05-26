Obituary: Donald Lee Bennett, 83, Bardstown

Donald Lee Bennett, 83, of Bardstown, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 11, 1939 in Spencer County to the late Jack and Elizabeth Herndon Bennett.

DONALD LEE BENNETT

He was a member of the Battery C 2/138 Artillery, a member of Cox’s Creek Baptist Church, past president of Bardstown Optimist Club, and past member of the Nelson County Fair Board. He was the Owner/Operator of Nelson County Implement for 59 years. He started his career at Nelson County Implement in 1964 and grew the Ford Dealership to be in the top-tier dealerships in the U.S. In 1989, he took on Cub Cadet lawn equipment, and with the help of his family, grew the Cub Cadet brand in Nelson and surrounding counties, to be in the Top 20 Dealerships in the country for the last 20 years.

He was an avid car collector. He had enjoyed tractor pulling, golfing, and tinkering on his old cars. He enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune , Funniest Home Videos, and the Andy Griffith Show.

He especially enjoyed playing, teasing, and roughhousing his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. He was a unique, special and one-of-a-kind man to us all. His eyes would light up whenever any of his family was around him.

A very special thank you to his caregivers, Kelli Tonge, Allie Guest, Damien Ulrich, Emilee and Mark Thompson, his children and their spouses, and Hospice staff, Roni, Patty, Liz, Julie, Tammy, Ginger, and Ray.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Vernon and Elizabeth Proffitt; one brother-in-law, Johnny Morris; one nephew, Dana Kays; and a great nephew, Brandon Clark.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Mary Etta Proffitt Bennett; two daughters, Andrea Bennett (Bucky) of Bardstown and Donetta Harned (David) of Cox’s Creek; one son, Roy Bennett (Missy) of Cox’s Creek; one sister, Linda Kays of Bardstown; one brother, Dr. Roger Bennett (Martha) of Blue Springs, Mo.; seven grandchildren, Damien Ulrich (Heather), Samantha Roby (Eric Johnson), Kelli Tonge, Whitney Hughes (Johnathan), Morgan Roach (Jake), Emilee Thompson (Mark), Brodie Bennett; four great-grandchildren, Kingston, Ezra, Kamdon and Eliah; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

The funeral is 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, and 9-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home in Bardstown.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Barlow Funeral Home in Bardstown is in charge of arrangements

-30-