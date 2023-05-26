Obituary: Joel Keith Roberts, 43, New Haven

Joel Keith Roberts, 43, of New Haven, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at U of L Hospital from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born July 16, 1979, to Beverly and William K. Roberts. He was the fifth of seven children.

JOEL KEITH ROBERTS

Joel was a gifted mechanic and could somehow breathe life into discarded vehicles. He loved the challenge of turning a “sows ear into a silk purse.” restoring items to usefulness. Joel was a hard worker, whether it be in construction, electrical work, heavy equipment operation, or gardening. There wasn’t much he couldn’t or wouldn’t do. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic but even more for his warmth and friendliness.

Recently he completed a program at Isiah House in Chaplin and was continuing work on his recovery. He was a member of River of Life Community Church in Springfield.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Samuel Kennett; two nephews, Emerson Jolley and Gage Jolley; his paternal grandparents, Jesse and Madeline Avis Roberts; and his maternal grandparents, Samuel Kennett and Mary Bernadine Greenwell Cecil.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Trinity Holt; three sisters, Rebecca (Spencer) Bickett, Miriam Roberts and Jessica (Chris) Heraldson; two brothers, John (April) Roberts and Zachary Roberts; and his beloved dogs, Bella, Lola, and Bitsy.

Cremation was chosen by the family. There will be no formal funeral service.

Expressions of sympathy may be given to River of Life Church or Isiah House.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-