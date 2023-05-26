Obituary: Robert ‘Mac’ Montgomery McMullan Sr., 86, Culvertown

Robert “Mac” Montgomery McMullan Sr., 86, of Culvertown, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Norton Hosparus Inpatient Care Center. He was a native of Shelby County and the son of the late Thomas Miller and Viola Marie Coley Mc Mullan.

He spent 40 years in the trucking industry as a mechanic, body man, parts manager, and service manager. He was a musician, songwriter, author, publisher, and avid country music fan. He wrote over 330 songs and several poems. He has also written over 104 books. He donated two Trappist books he wrote to the Nelson County Library in Bardstown and two of them to the New Haven Library. He dedicated these to all of his friends and acquaintances. He wrote under the names of Robert M. McMullan, Mac McMullan, Mac Montgomery, and Bert M. Mullens. He was also a third cousin to the late President Harry S. Truman.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by twin sisters, Mary Rich and Frances Manning.

He is survived by two daughters, Debbie Defoe and Penny Wayne (Mike); four sons, Monte McMullan Jr. (Sarah), David McMullan (Terri), Duane McMullan (Lori), and Michael McMullan (Denise); one sister, Sylvia Schulte; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

In keeping with his wishes cremation was chosen.

A memorial gathering is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

