Nelson County Jail Logs — May 26-27, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023

Jessica Noel Wathen, 32, Sonora, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 9:07 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023.

Shelly Jeanette Walker, 61, Boston, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:50 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Justin Allen Moon, 40, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 6:21 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023.

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Thomas Joseph Nalley, 30, Bardstown, burglary, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 12:55 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

