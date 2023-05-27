Obituary: William Henry ‘Billy’ Ellis III, 43, Georgetown

William Henry “Billy” Ellis III, 43, of Georgetown, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Georgetown Community Hospital. He was born Oct. 11, 1979, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

He loved cars and was a “sneaker” shoe fanatic. He was very witty and outgoing. He was a Cincinnati Bengals fan and a member of the Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death by his son, William Henry Ellis IV.

He is survived two daughters, Riley Ellis of Bardstown and Renna Ellis of Georgetown; one son, Rhett Morgan Ellis of Georgetown; his parents, William H. Jr. and Donna Morgan Ellis; three sisters, Erin Ellis of New York, Clare Ellis of Florida and Rebecca Ellis of Lexington; one brother, Sean Timothy (Bonnie) Ellis of Hong Kong; and his fiance’, Erica Layne of Georgetown.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Joseph Batcheldor officiating.

Burial is in New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-