Local legion posts host Memorial Day observance 11 a.m. Monday morning

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, May 27, 2023 — The annual Memorial Day observance in the City of Bardstown will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, 2023, at the gazebo in the Bardstown Cemetery.

The event is sponsored by the local American Legion Posts.

Mayor Dick Heaton will welcome those in attendance, and the Rev. Terry Bradshaw, pastor of St. Joseph Prot-Cathedral, and the Rev. Jerry Pile of Woodlawn Methodist Church will serve as ministers. Keynote speaker for this year’s event is 50th District State Rep. Candy Massaroni.

A free luncheon following the services will take place at American Legion Post 121 on West Broadway in Bardstown.

Retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Kenny Fogle will serve as emcee.

HISTORY OF THE LOCAL MEMORIAL DAY OBSERVANCE. The current observance at the city cemetery began as a project put together by James E. “Brooksie” Brooks and his brother, Roy Brooks Jr. Both men were members of American Legion Post 121, and both men had taken part annually in placing flags in the local cemeteries to mark veterans’ graves.

But the flags on the veterans’ graves quickly faded in the summer sun. Some were stolen, others were damaged by mowers. Brooksie and Roy thought a more permanent solution could provide a better way to honor veterans year-round.

The brothers approached the Rev. Clarence Howard for his help, and he donated a flagpole to the project that was formerly in place at Bethlehem High School. With an appeal to other groups for funding, the flagpole was placed in the city cemetery’s rotunda, along with a brass marker to honor local veterans.

Brooksie died before that first Memorial Day observance in 1988, and his brother Roy Brooks took on the role as emcee of the event. At that first Memorial Day observance, Roy made sure his brother’s burial flag was the one flown during the ceremony.

Roy continued to serve as emcee of the event until his death in 2003. Since then, U.S. Air Force veteran Kenny Fogle has served as master of ceremonies.

-30-