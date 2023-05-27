Obituary: Jean Lee, 74, Bloomfield
Jean Lee, 74, of Bloomfield, died Friday, May 26, 2023, at her daughter’s home. She was born May 21, 1949, in Anderson County. She retired from General Electric and was a member of Open Door Christian Center. She loved fishing, gardening, and her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. “Jackie” Lee; her parents, James and Beulah Peach; six sisters, Anna Ruth Howell, Nancy Chesser, Mary Hawkins, Betty Cook, Beulah Searcy, and Helen Peach; two brothers, Charles Peach, and Marshall Peach; and one son-in-law, Gene Brown
one granddaughter, McKayla Sallee; one great-grandson, Brayden Sallee.
She is survived by her three daughters, Kimberly (Leonard) Sallee, Angela Kappell (Scott) Brown, and Laurie (Rodney) Hahn, all of Bloomfield; one sister, Virginia “Gina” Waldridge of Spencer County; eight grandchildren, Jackie Kappell, Austin (Kimberly) Kappell, Dakotah “Cody” Hall, James Cory Sallee, Megan (Andrew) Sallee, Abigail “Abbi” Hahn, Emma “Ace” Hahn, and Myranda Campbell; eight great-grandchildren; a special friend, Orville Case of Bloomfield; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Open Door Christian Center in Bloomfield with Pastor Mavis Bennett officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, the at Open Door Christian Center.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
-30-