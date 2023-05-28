Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, May 27, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Aaron Samuel Patterson, 27, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more. No b ond listed. Booked at 9:08 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Leonard Hickerson, 47, Chaplin, wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing; resisting arrest; terroristic threatening, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 9:29 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

