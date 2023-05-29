Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, May 28, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, May 28, 2023

Randall Lee Curtsinger, 35, Willisburg, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; reckless driving; failure to give oncoming vehicle the right-of-way; failure to notify address change to the Department of Transportation; failure to wear seat belts. No bond listed. Booked at 5:43 p.m. Sunday, May 28, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph James Upson, 28, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 7:11 p.m. Sunday, May 28, 2023.

