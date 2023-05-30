Nelson County Jail Logs — May 29-30, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, May 29, 2023

Billy Joe Lands, 54, Frankfort, fugitive from another state. No bond listed. Booked at 12:14 p.m. Monday, May 29, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department. no pic

Laurren Brooke Rose, 31, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 6 p.m. Monday, May 29, 2023.

Donna Willis, 61, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 7:11 p.m. Monday, May 29, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Joshua West Hayden, 33, Clarksville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 1:24 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-