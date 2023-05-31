Obituary: Joseph Leon Mattingly, 78, formerly of New Hope

Joseph Leon Mattingly, 78, of Mount Washington, died Sunday, May 28, 2023. He was a native of New Hope and a member of Lone Hill United Baptist Church.

He was a retired employee of General Electric Appliance Park, where he had 28 years of service. He served as Chief Union Steward in Building 4, and he was a former insurance representative with Local 761.

He was inducted into the Kentucky Softball Hall of Fame in Lexington. As a coach, he had multiple world and national titles to his credit.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Lisa Zehnder; his parents, Rodney and Mary Rudy Hagan Mattingly; two sisters, Nancy Donnelly and Margie Ryan; and two brothers, Jimmy Mattingly and Tommy Mattingly.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Judy Mattingly; three sons, Mike Mattingly, Brian Mattingly and Tracey Mattingly (Susan); three stepsons, Scott Starkey (LeeAnn), Mark Malone (Melissa) and Mike Malone; one sister, Rita Butler (Sam); five brothers, George “Marcy” Mattingly, David Mattingly, Frank Mattingly (Martha), Danny Mattingly (Darnell) and Bobby Mattingly; one son-in-law, Jerry Zehnder; 13 grandchildren, Trenton Zehnder, Ryan Zehnder, Zach Zehnder, Dawson Mattingly, Noah Mattingly, Nevin Mattingly, Elijah Starkey, Sarah Starkey, Simon Starkey, Alexandria Malone, Abagale Malone, Jason Malone and Patrick Malone; one great-grandson, Henry Mattingly; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Lone Hill United Baptist Church, 5410 Mount Washington Road in Louisville with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Schmid Funeral Home in Mount Washington, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the church.

The Schmid Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

-30-