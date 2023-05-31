Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Justin Wayne Stone, 31, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 9:21 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Kenneth Allen, 47, Elizabethtown, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked dat 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyle Joseph Alderman, 25, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jesse Layne French, 34, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense); probation violation (for misdemeanor offense). No bond listed. Booked at 6:54 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas Jay Gilpin, 54, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 7:53 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-