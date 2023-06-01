Special Bloomfield City Council meeting seeks public on recent city issues

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 — A special meeting of the Bloomfield City Council is set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1st, at the Northeast Nelson County Firehouse, 130 Perry St., in Bloomfield.

Bloomfield residents who have signed up will have an opportunity to speak to the council on the topic of the recent firings and resignations of city employees and the responsibilities of the elected city officials.

Each person will be limited to 5 minutes in order to allow more people to voice their concerns to the council.

Residents can sign up on the list to speak from 6-6:30 p.m. prior to the start of the council meeting.

-30-