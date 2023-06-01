Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

William Francis Todd Bowman, 31, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Justin Dewayne Curtsinger, 33, Cox’s Creek, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); operating on a suspended license; speeding, 14 mph over limit; possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond total is $50,000 cash. Booked at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, by the Bardsdtown Police Department.

Johnathon Levi McNail, 32, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $600 cash. Booked at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-