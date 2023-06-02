Obituary: Iva Lee Smith Call, 96, Bardstown

Iva Lee Smith Call, 96, of Bardstown, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, May 30, 2023, after a short battle with cancer at Cooper Trail Senior Living. She was surrounded by her family and the loving staff of Cooper Trail. She was the oldest member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church.

IVA LEE SMITH CALL

She was born in Estill County to Harry B. Smith and Pearl Smith. She was the devoted wife of John Call for 73 years before he died at age 96 Sept. 3, 2017. She wasn’t raised in the country but soon adapted to country and farm living, working along side her husband. She was also a devoted mother, grandmother, mawmaw, granny, and great-grandmother. Nothing thrilled her more than having her family around her.

She was a fantastic cook and had her special dishes that she fixed for each of her children and grandchildren.

She always saw that the people who worked on the farm were fed with a home-cooked lunch. She also was a cafeteria worker at Foster Heights and Old Kentucky Home High School. She was an active member of her church where she sang in the choir taught Vacation Bible School. She was the Women’s Missionary Society Director and served on various committees.

Her favorite thing was teaching the young girls in Sunday School for years. Many were still visiting her and telling her how much they appreciated her guidance and words or wisdom.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Call; one son, Dr. J. Larry Call; one son-in-law, Rev. Victor J. Stansbury; one great-grandson, Daniel Mason Call; one sister, Velma Barnes; and one brother, Carlos Smith.

She is survived by one daughter, Joan Call Stansbury of Hendersonville, Tenn.; two sons, David Call of Bardstown and Ron (Linda) Call of Polk City, Fla.; 12 grandchildren, Michael Call, Dwayne Call, Neysa Call, Vickie Stansbury Thompson, Chris Stansbury, Jon Stansbury, Lance Call, Lyndsey Call, Taylor Nalley, Tyler Nalley, Jacob Call, and Clayton Call; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and her special friends at Cooper Trails Senior Living.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Victor Bramlett and Chaplain Terry Troutman officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, and 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-