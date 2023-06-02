Obituary: Carlene Faithe Gobert, 78, Louisville

Carlene Faithe Gobert, 78, of Louisville, died Friday, May 26, 2023, at Norton’s Women & Children’s Hospital. She was born July 7, 1944 in Louisville to Dr. Carl and Glenna Gobert.

Centre College-Grad 1966, University of Tennessee-Knoxville – Received a Masters 1968. Retired as Division Director for Kentucky Department for Exceptional Children 1999.

Carlene was devoted to her family both human and feline. She left behind her best feline friend, Tabby, who will be going to her new home very soon. When she wasn’t reading her g-zillion books with Tabby on her lap, she was attending the Louisville ballet with her closest friends for more than 30 years. She has also left a family she has celebrated her whole life. She was the family historian and photographer. Every gathering had to have group pictures that later found themselves in albums and later on Facebook. All birthdays and holidays were met with thoughtful cards and/or notes. Her nieces and nephews were her treasures. As her nephew McKenzie said, “Carlene was so good to us and our kids, even when we weren’t kids anymore.”

She enjoyed traveling and creating memory books for every adventure. Siesta Key was her spiritual retreat that she returned to year after year. She loved her Canadian extended family as well. Since her retirement in 1999, she made a Canadian trek every year to visit family and friends who were like family. Her deep loyalty extended to friends she had taught and worked with. Two of her closest and dearest friends, Nancy Hettinger and Debbie Hendricks, were by her side her last day supporting her as well as her family. She will be missed as she takes her last trip.

She is survived by three sisters, Trudie (Dudley) Mattingly of Bardstown, Ariel Gobert of Lexington and Starr (Neil) Caldwell of Lebanon; nephews, Starr’s son, Miles Carl Gobert of Dillingham, Alaska, Christopher (Cindy), Mia and Kyia (daughters/nieces) Mattingly of Mokena Ill.; McKenzie Mattingly (Michelle) of Bardstown and, Kasey, son of McKenzie of Henderson, Keegan Taylor Watt (stepson) of Elizabethtown; nieces, Lynn Dotson Silliman (Michael Scott), Henry Barnwell (son/nephew) of Louisville, Emily (Tim) Juengel, and Teddy, (son/nephew) of Cincinnati.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Bro. Luke Armour officiating.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, at the funeral home.

The family requests memorial donations go to the Nelson County Humane Society or the First Presbyterian Church of Bardstown.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

