Obituary: Joe Cox, 55, Bloomfield
Joe Cox, 55, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at his home. He was born June 13, 1967, in Nelson County. He enjoyed fishing and shooting guns. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret Ann Cox and Joseph Thomas Cox.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Cox; three children, Erin Harris, Logan Cox, and Mara Cox; one sister, Lisa Douglas; one grandson, Kyron Harris; three stepgranddaughters, Raven Harris, Zena Harris and Aniya Harris; and one niece, Kayla Duff.
Visitation is 1-6 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
-30-