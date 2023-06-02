Obituary: Jessica Rose McRay, 40, Finley

Jessica Rose McRay, 40, of Finley, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at her home. She was born Feb. 17, 1983, in Marion County. She was a homemaker and a member of Muldraugh Hill Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by one infant daughter, Aryonna Louise McRay; and her grandparents, Philip Drew Buckman and O’Shea and Ernestine Brady.

Survivors include her husband, Brent McRay; two sons, Dominique Carl Buckman of Bardstown and Chevy Aloysious McRay at home; her parents, Lisa Carolyn Buckman (Stephen Tatum) of Finley and Eugene Brady (Rhonda) of Lebanon; two brothers, Justin Eugene Brady (Cassie) of St. Joe and Johnathan David Williamson of Finley; her grandmother, Frances Rosetta Buckman of Finley; and one niece, Sadie Jean Brady of St. Joe.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Dr. Billy Compton officiating with cremation to follow. Burial is 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Saint Joe Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may go toward funeral expenses.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

