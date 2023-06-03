Nelson County Jail Logs — June 1-2, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, June 1, 2023

Bridget Renee Barber, 33, Carrolton, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; serving parole violation warrant. Bond is $323 cash. Booked at 1:48 a.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Erik Markinkovich, 39, Jeffersonville, terroristic threatening, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 9:52 a.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jennifer Lynn Scott, 41, Magnolia, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 1:43 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, by the Elizabethtown Police Department.

Kensley Lance Logan, 38, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 5:52 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Joshua Geraold Eigelbach, 37, Barsdtown, burglary, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 2:26 a.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody A. Hill, 32, Springfield, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 4:05 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, June 2, 2023

Ethan Rober Cundiff, 26, Hodgenville, assault, third-degree, police or probation officer. No bond listed. Booked at 4:34 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

Trennie Lamont Lundermon, 45, Bowling Green, wanton endangerment, first-degree; receiving stolen property (firearm). No bond listed. Booked at 5:24 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

Kristopher Jay Bundy, 28, 42718 Campbsville, assault, second-degree (other). No bond listed. Booked at 5:43 p.m. Gtifsy, Junr 3, 2034, ny the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Joe Fuston, 31, Pineville, receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Booked at 5:47 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

Menelik Dowah Watts, 35, unknown, retaliating against a participant in a legal process; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but less than $1,000. No bond listed. Booked at 6:07 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

Howard Scott Stiltz, 40, Louisville, criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree) (2 counts); theft by unlawful taking orf disposition, all others, $500 or more but less than $10,000. No bond listed. Booked at 6:56 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

Marlone Benson, 59, Richmond, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine) (3 counts); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin) (2 counts). No bond listed. Booked at 7:20 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

James William Chesser, 52, Chaplin, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 7:49 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023.

Brent David Hardin, 25, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified). No bond listed. Booked at 11:40 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-